Gov. Beshear, lawmakers to begin special session on Wednesday to focus on Kentucky flood relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Beshear has called state lawmakers in for a special session on Wednesday. The session's focus is to work on flood relief for eastern Kentucky.

"This will be to create a safe fund. Similar to the one on western Kentucky that can help our eastern Kentucky communities," Gov. Beshear said in a video.

Gov. Beshear said the session will also have legislation to help school systems start late due to the floods.

"To the people in eastern Kentucky. We are with you now. We'll be with you tomorrow. Next week, next month, and next year. As long as it takes to rebuild."

The session begins at noon on Wednesday.