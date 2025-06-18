Gov. Beshear, Ohio Gov. DeWine reveal design for Brent Spence companion bridge

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine revealed the design on Wednesday for the new companion bridge, part of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky.

According to a release, the design is a cable-stayed independent deck bridge and is lower in cost and easier to build.

“The new companion bridge will be a game-changer for commuting families, and it’ll revolutionize a crucial economic corridor,” Gov. Beshear said in a press release. “This is a project that has been dreamed of for years and that many said would never happen. But we are getting it done by working together – and we’re doing it without tolls.”

A release states that the existing Brent Spence Bridge will be improved for local trafficfrom Covington and Cincinnati. This includes redesigned ramp configurations throughout the corridor and new pedestrian and bike paths connecting communities.

“As we went through the designs, we wanted this bridge to be cost-effective, functional, and safe, but we also wanted it to look good,” said Gov. DeWine in a press release. “This bridge will become an iconic part of the Cincinnati skyline and create a landmark gateway that honors our states’ excellence in engineering, transforms the daily commute, and keeps commerce moving.”

According to a release, the companion bridge will carry traffic on I-71 and I-75. Northbound drivers will use the top level to provide unobstructed views of Cincinnati's skyline.

The existing Brent Spence Bridge, according to a release, will be reconfigured into three lanes on each deck with emergency shoulders on each side.

For more information or updates, go to Investing in Local Communities and the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor.