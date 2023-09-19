Gov. Beshear orders flags be flown at half-staff in honor of former KY Gov. Brereton Jones

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to honor former Kentucky Governor Brereton Jones.

Gov. Beshear's order states that all state office buildings should fly their flags at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment, according to a release from the governor's office.

“I was sad to learn that former Governor and Lieutenant Governor Brereton Jones has passed away,” Gov. Beshear said. “Gov. Jones was a dedicated leader and a distinguished thoroughbred owner who worked to strengthen Kentucky for our families. Please join Britainy and me in praying for Libby and his family.”

Gov. Jones was the 58th governor of the commonwealth of Kentucky and served from 1991 to 1995. When he died he was 84 years old, according to the Gov. Beshear's office.

The release states that former Gov. Jones will lie in the rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol and that further arrangements will be forthcoming.