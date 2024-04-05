Watch Now
Gov. Beshear orders flags be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of EMT killed in crash

Posted at 2:36 PM, Apr 05, 2024
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of a Somerset-Pulaski County EMT who was killed on Monday in the line of duty.

The EMT, 26-year-old Chastian Tyler McWhorter, was killed after the ambulance he was driving was hit by a semi-truck.

The release says that funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Little Castle Gym at Clinton County High School, and interment will follow at the Marcum Cemetery.

The governor is asking everybody, including businesses, individuals, and other government agencies, to join in the tribute.

