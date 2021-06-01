Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff for Kentucky sailor killed at Pearl Harbor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday in honor of a Kentucky sailor who was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, but whose remains were only identified in September 2020.

Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Shelby Treadway, 25, of Manchester, Kentucky, died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

Treadway will be buried at the Punchbowl on Wednesday.

All individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute of lowering the flag to honor Treadway