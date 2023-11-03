Watch Now
Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Letcher County firefighter

Posted at 1:14 PM, Nov 03, 2023
(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on November 4 in honor of a Letcher County firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Assistant Chief Joseph 'Joe' Back of the Whitesburg Fire Department suffered a medical emergency while on a call for service on October 27. He was taken to Pikeville Medical Center but later died on October 30.

Funeral services for Back will be on November 4 at 1:00 p.m. at Whitesburg First Baptist Church.

Gov. Beshear encourages everyone to join in this tribute.

