Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Nashville school shooting victims

Jonathan Mattise/AP
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a shooting at their school, on Monday March, 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)
Posted at 10:02 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 10:02:18-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until Friday, March 31 at sunset in honor and remembrance of the victims of the Nashville school shooting that occurred March 27.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the state to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

More information on the Nashville school shooting.

