Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Nashville school shooting victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until Friday, March 31 at sunset in honor and remembrance of the victims of the Nashville school shooting that occurred March 27.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the state to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

