(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on November 20 in honor of an Oldham County firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Sargent Thomas Petschke Jr. of the Ballardsville Fire Department suffered a medical emergency while fighting a wildfire on November 11.

Funeral services for Petschke will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Crestwood campus of Southeast Christian Church.

Gov. Beshear encourages everyone to join in this tribute.