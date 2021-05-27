Gov. Beshear orders flags to half staff in honor of San Jose shooting victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the deadly shooting Wednesday in San Jose, California.

Beshear's announcement came in accordance with a proclamation from the White House. It remains in effect until sunset on Sunday.

The governor encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available here.

