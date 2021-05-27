Watch
Gov. Beshear orders flags to half staff in honor of San Jose shooting victims

Posted at 12:20 PM, May 27, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the deadly shooting Wednesday in San Jose, California.

Beshear's announcement came in accordance with a proclamation from the White House. It remains in effect until sunset on Sunday.

The governor encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

