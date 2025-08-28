Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in remembrance of Minneapolis shooting victims

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Aug. 31 in remembrance of the Minneapolis shooting victims, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House.

“American children should be safe and feel safe in their schools, yet our country is mourning the heartbreaking loss of two children – each a child of God – taken too soon by yet another senseless act,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today, Kentucky stands with Minneapolis and all the families affected.”

Gov. Beshear encourages all Kentuckians to join in the tribute.

