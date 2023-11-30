Gov. Beshear reacts to UAW's push to unionize Georgetown Toyota plant

The United Auto Workers Union announced the launch of unionization campaigns at several auto plants this week. According to the union, "one of the strongest campaigns is at Toyota’s Georgetown, Ky., assembly complex, where 7,800 workers make the company’s iconic Camry and highly profitable RAV 4 and Lexus ES."

“To all the autoworkers out there working without the benefits of a union: now it’s your turn,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a released video. “Since we began our Stand Up Strike, the response from autoworkers at non-union companies has been overwhelming. Workers across the country, from the West to the Midwest and especially in the South, are reaching out to join our movement and to join the UAW."

"The money is there. The time is right. And the answer is simple. You don’t have to live paycheck to paycheck. You don’t have to worry about how you’re going to pay your rent or feed your family while the company makes billions," Fain added. "A better life is out there.”

LEX 18 reached out to the Georgetown Toyota plant, but a spokesperson said the company is not commenting at this time.

On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear was asked about the unionization effort. He said the effort will "ultimately be decided if it reaches a vote by the workers within the facility."

"They ought to have the right to make that decision," Beshear added.

Beshear who calls himself a "pro-union governor," was complimentary of both the UAW, for helping Kentucky families, and of Toyota, for being a valuable employer.

"I do want to compliment Toyota for having a very attractive wage and benefit package," said Beshear. "I certainly know that UAW is out there committed to their members and their one goal is to try to create a better life for our autoworkers."

