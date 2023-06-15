Gov. Beshear recognizes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A display on the Capitol grounds in Kentucky serves as a reminder for people to report suspected abuse, neglect and exploitation of seniors.

“Seniors are valued members of our communities, and it is our responsibility to ensure they live safe lives free from harm and exploitation,” said Gov. Beshear.

"Elders should be treated with respect and dignity and protected against predators who seek to take advantage of them," he added.

June 15th marks the recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day — a call to action for communities to protect their older members.

"This is where we say no. This is where we say no, this is not right," said Health and Family Services Cabinet Secretary Eric Friedlander. "This is where we say as a community — we say no. We are going to support our elders."

“It is important that we recognize this day as we all have a role in elder abuse prevention,” he added. “Today is a reminder that we must stay engaged with our communities so everyone knows how to identify, report and prevent elder abuse and neglect.”

Based on 2022 estimates, Kentucky's population includes 771,605 people over the age of 65. Each year, the Adult Protective Services Hotline receives an average of 19,864 reports, according to the Governor's Office. Of those 19,864 reports, an average of 7,277 investigations are completed each year.

"Nearly one in 10 people over the age of 60, who live at home, have been abused, neglected or exploited," said Beshear. "That means 10 percent of our seniors living at home have faced something that no one should have to face. And it means we need to do better."

The Department for Community Based Services' Adult Protection Services Branch launched an adult maltreatment website, which includes research, signs of abuse and exploitation and contact information for those abuse prevention councils that do the grassroots work in education and prevention.

To join the effort in elder abuse prevention, Kentuckians can join one of the state’s 24 Local Coordinated Councils on Elder Abuse, which provides elder abuse education and outreach at the local and regional levels depending on the needs of the communities. Kentucky’s network involves local law enforcement, county officials, advocates, nursing homes, local businesses, social service agencies and individuals. They share a common goal of ending abuse, neglect and exploitation of the elderly in their communities by offering specific advocacy, outreach and prevention strategies.

Reporting suspected abuse, neglect and exploitation is the law in Kentucky, and it’s confidential. The toll-free reporting hotline is 1-877-597-2331 or 1-877-KYSAFE1. If you believe there is imminent risk, immediately call 911 or local law enforcement. Click here for more information about signs of elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation to review and share.

