Watch Now
News

Actions

Gov. Beshear says flood relief session 'will happen'

Severe Weather Appalachia
Brynn Anderson/AP
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, right, talks with Samantha Rowe, of Wayland, Ky., as she cries after being displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Severe Weather Appalachia
Posted at 8:49 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 20:49:38-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he hopes to call a special session of the state legislature in the next few weeks to work on flood relief.

He says lawmakers are committed to it. He expects it to happen in the next four weeks.

Beshear also announced that federal emergency officials at recovery centers in eastern Kentucky now have the authority to approve claims on-site.

Last week, the governor complained that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky.

He urged flooding victims to appeal those decisions and get face-to-face meetings when possible.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You can help! Click to Donate

You can help! Click to Donate