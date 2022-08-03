Watch Now
News

Actions

Gov. Beshear says water repairs in Eastern Kentucky could take a while

Gov. Beshear says water repairs in Eastern Kentucky could take a while
buczek beshear flooding 8_3.jpg
Posted at 5:00 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 17:08:36-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the focus in Eastern Kentucky shifts to repair and rebuilding, water infrastructure is a top priority.

Governor Andy Beshear says a lot of water access has been restored. However, some areas sustain substantial damage.

“Some of it is just wiped out,” said Beshear. “I mean, the pipes - everything [is] gone.”

How long will it take to repair the infrastructure? Beshear says it depends on the area.

“Some may get it in days,” said Beshear. “Some may get it in weeks. And some areas - it may even be months until we’re fully able to repair that infrastructure.”

Beshear said it’s also important for the state government to help with the funding of these repairs.

“Otherwise, they’re going to go to ratepayers,” said Beshear. “So, people who just lost everything and are rebuilding would have their water rates just skyrocket.”

Beshear said lawmakers will need to pass a relief package, similar to the one they passed in Western Kentucky after tornadoes hit the area. But lawmakers don’t go back into legislative session until January, so the governor would need to call a special session.

And on Wednesday, he indicated a special session is likely.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You can help! Click to Donate

You can help! Click to Donate