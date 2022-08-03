Gov. Beshear says water repairs in Eastern Kentucky could take a while

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the focus in Eastern Kentucky shifts to repair and rebuilding, water infrastructure is a top priority.

Governor Andy Beshear says a lot of water access has been restored. However, some areas sustain substantial damage.

Eastern KY Flooding Update (8/3/2022):



Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll currently remains at 37, but he believes it will still rise by a couple.



As far as destruction goes, Beshear says it’s devastating.



“Some of it is just wiped out,” said Beshear. “I mean, the pipes - everything [is] gone.”

How long will it take to repair the infrastructure? Beshear says it depends on the area.

“Some may get it in days,” said Beshear. “Some may get it in weeks. And some areas - it may even be months until we’re fully able to repair that infrastructure.”

Repairing water infrastructure damage is a priority.



A lot of water access has been restored but significant damage in some parts means people may be without water for a while.



Beshear said it’s also important for the state government to help with the funding of these repairs.

“Otherwise, they’re going to go to ratepayers,” said Beshear. “So, people who just lost everything and are rebuilding would have their water rates just skyrocket.”

Beshear said lawmakers will need to pass a relief package, similar to the one they passed in Western Kentucky after tornadoes hit the area. But lawmakers don’t go back into legislative session until January, so the governor would need to call a special session.

And on Wednesday, he indicated a special session is likely.