Gov. Beshear shares update on flooding in eastern Kentucky

Update Feb 15 10:00 p.m.:

Governor Beshear shared online that the Jenny Wiley State Resort park in Prestonsburg is open for people who have to evacuate their homes. He urges people to use caution when traveling and wants people to know that the Kentucky State Park teams are available to help.

He says if you are in danger you should call 911 for evacuation assistance.

Shelters are also open in Pike County and Kentucky State Police are doing wellness checks in the area.

Original Post:

Governor Andy Beshear shares an update on the severe weather and flooding in Breathitt County.

On social media, he says that he is aware of the flooding in Jackson that's having an impact on Panbowl Lake. He says teams are working to evacuate the area and facilities.

The governor says, "We are grateful to the emergency responders and crews in this area — and across the state — for prioritizing our people and doing what’s needed to keep them safe."