Gov. Beshear: Some damage after Thursday storms, no injuries reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear reports that Thursday's severe weather caused damage in parts of Kentucky, but he says there haven't been any injury reports as of 1:00 p.m.

"That is a very good thing," said Gov. Beshear.

However, the governor encouraged people to take it easy on the roads, as hazardous conditions can quickly form.

“I was certainly in a situation where you could not see more than 20 feet in front of you this morning," he said. "Thankfully, everyone was being really safe, slowing down, putting on the hazards - doing all the things to protect themselves and everybody else around them.”

Gov. Beshear also encouraged Kentuckians to stay alert as severe weather and thunderstorms continue to impact the state.

"Watch your local weather and follow social accounts like the National Weather Service or Kentucky Emergency Management for the most up-to-date information. And most importantly, stay safe Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear.