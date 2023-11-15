Gov. Beshear urges county leaders to help secure raises for public school employees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear urged county leaders to help him secure raises for public school employees next year.

"This next year, I need your help for significant raises for every public-school employee across this state," Beshear said while speaking at the annual Kentucky Association of Counties conference. "It is desperately needed."

Earlier this year, Beshear said he will be putting an 11% raise for public school employees in his upcoming budget proposal. He argues the raise will not only help Kentucky fill staffing shortages, but it will also help local communities.

"For many of you, the school system is the signal largest employer in your county," Beshear said to county leaders.

"And by so drastically underpaying the members of our school system, we’re impoverishing our communities. So just imagine what an 11% raise means to your largest employer. What it’s going to do for the economy in your county. This would be a major influx of dollars directly to your families."

Beshear also pushed for universal pre-K, saying it will give kids a head start in life and boost Kentucky's workforce by getting parents back to work sooner.