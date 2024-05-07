Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to stay prepared for severe storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to stay prepared for severe weather on Tuesday.

Gov. Beshear held a news conference at the Capitol to emphasize the threat of incoming storms this evening through Thursday.

“Our No. 1 priority is to make sure everyone stays safe,” Gov. Beshear said. “We know severe weather can come on very quickly, and with the possibility of tornadoes and flash flooding in the forecast, we need everyone to take action now by making a plan to keep you and your family safe.”

The National Weather Service predicts the possibility of straight-line winds, large hail, flash flooding, and tornadoes tonight and with continued rounds of storms over the next two days.

Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to STAY WEATHER AWARE by paying close attention to weather alerts via local TV, radio, weather apps, social media, and listening for outdoor sirens.