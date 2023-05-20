Gov. Beshear visits Lexington during statewide bus tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear is back on the campaign trail, spending the weekend on the road driving across the Commonwealth.

Beshear launched a statewide bus tour Friday with 12 stops planned across Kentucky to connect communities as his focus shifts toward the general election in November.

This follows an overwhelming win in the primary election, securing the democratic nomination for governor with more than 90% of the vote.

Beshear spent Friday visiting communities in western Kentucky like Paducah and Bowling Green.

We heard from Beshear during his stop in Paducah Friday, criticizing the campaign of his gubernatorial opponent Daniel Cameron.

"What you're gonna hear from the other side are attacks and name calling attempts to create division. i think all you have to do is watch these two campaigns are run and you'll know who shares your values," Beshear said.

Cameron held a press conference Friday morning with other GOP candidates, critizing Beshear's leadership as governor.

Saturday's tour for Beshear began in Lexington at West Sixth Brewing at 10 a.m.

LEX 18 was there and will have the full story of his stop in Central Kentucky tonight on LEX 18 News at 11.