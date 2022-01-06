Gov. Beshear: Work to clear roads underway, but Kentuckians should stay home if possible

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During his update on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to stay home and off snowy roads if at all possible.

At the midday press conference, Gov. Beshear noted that roads were already slick and accidents were happening.

When asked if the state would be able to handle the snow, the governor said it would be able to depend on how much snow ends up falling.

“We’ve been pre-treating roads, but if you have a huge amount of snow, it can cover it up very quickly,” he said.

Can KY handle this amount of snow? What does the state’s response look like?



The governor says crews are working hard but this is a serious weather event.



The governor says crews are working hard but this is a serious weather event.

"They're doing a real good job but that doesn't meant the roads are safe. In fact, right now, they are slick."

Gov. Beshear praised the work of those trying to clear the roads, but said to give snowplows room to work and not assume it’s safe to travel.

“I want people to know that the Transportation Cabinet is doing everything they can, they’re doing a real good job, but that doesn’t mean the roads are safe,” Beshear said.

Some areas may be cleared easier than others and the temperatures throughout the day will have a big impact on how quickly roads can be cleared, he said.

“This is a serious weather event,” Gov. Beshear said. “Every weather event that we’re having right now is serious.”