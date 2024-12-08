Governor Andy Beshear was elected Vice Chair of the Democratic Governors Association for 2025

(LEX 18) — The Democratic Governors Association announced on its social media, that Governor Andy Beshear was elected Vice Chair for 2025 and Chair-Elect for 2026.

The DGA elected Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to serve as chair for a full one-year term in 2025. According to the DGA the vote took place today at the DGA's Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, California.

In a statement, Beshear said, "“I am grateful to have been elected as Vice Chair for the 2025 cycle and Chair-Elect for 2026 by my Democratic governor colleagues, and look forward to working with Gov. Laura Kelly and the DGA to continue to grow our ranks of Democratic governors in the years to come,” he continued. “In Kentucky, we’ve shown that when you focus on bringing people together and the fundamental challenges families are facing every day, Democrats can win anywhere. I’m excited to build on that record to help elect and re-elect Democratic governors across the country so we can continue making a positive difference in our states.”