Governor Beshear announces rental, utility assistance for Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear gave Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton a check for nearly $15.8 million to further fund eviction relief efforts in the city.

Since February of 2021, the state has directed more than $46 million in funding for Lexington's program to help with rent and utilities.

"This move will help dozens and dozens of families stay in their homes," said Beshear.

"We do have very difficult inflation and while it's temporary, it's still tough on our families," added Beshear. "This money should help our families get through this hard period."

And Gorton made it clear the need for assistance is high. In total, Lexington will spend $63.3 million in rent and utility assistance.

"One in every 12 renters in Lexington has been helped by this program," said Gorton. "We will focus this additional funding on residents with the greatest risk of housing instability.”

"Going forward, we will be able to prioritize vulnerable populations," added Gorton. "Such as households with children and elderly while focusing on those cases in eviction court at greatest risk of costing someone his or her home."

While the focus was on Lexington's need on Monday, the reality is people all across Kentucky need help.

To date, the state has assisted more than 50,800 households and issued more than 69,000 individual payments. That's more than $196.9 million in rental assistance payments and $23 million in utility help.

“Especially as we enter the holiday season, it’s important to remember that for many Kentuckians maintaining stable housing is a struggle," said Beshear. "We know the pandemic made that even harder for so many of our neighbors, especially in our high-population areas like Lexington."

"We should all ensure that every Kentucky child has a stable, warm, healthy place to live throughout this winter and beyond," Beshear added.

Those who qualify can receive up to 15 months of rent assistance, including up to 12 months of back rent and up to three months of future rent. Lexington area residents can apply for assistance through the Fayette County program.