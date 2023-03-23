Governor Beshear making efforts to stop 'gas station heroin' sales in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear signed an emergency regulation that listed all products containing tianeptine, also known as "gas station heroin" that has effects similar to opioids.

“Today, Kentucky became a safer place,” Gov. Beshear said in a press release. “Until now, someone looking for a heroin-like high could walk into certain places or buy this harmful product online. We’re committed to protecting Kentuckians from this kind of harm, and if someone is struggling with abuse, we’re here to help.”

Officials say that tianeptine has no known medical use but is available online, in convenience stores and gas stations.

According to the FDA, tianeptine has been connected to several overdoses, deaths, and serious harm.

Tianeptine is known in the United States as ZaZa, Tianna, TD Red, and Pegasus.

Officials say that misusing or abusing tianeptine can cause side effects such as, agitation, drowsiness, confusion, sweating, rapid heartbeat, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slowed or stopped breathing, coma, and death.

Tianeptine is not approved in the United States and reports are increasing of bad reactions and unwanted effects for people abusing it.