Governor Beshear: Up to lawmakers to change gun laws

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas has reignited the conversation on gun reform in America.

In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear says he can't make changes to gun access. He says that's something the Republican-controlled legislature would need to do.

"Any changes in access to firearms would require a legislative act in Kentucky,” he said. “That would have to be a conversation that legislative leadership would entertain and in recent years, they haven’t entertained any.”

When pressed on what type of gun reform he would like to see, Beshear pointed to giving the court system the ability to remove guns from "someone it deems dangerous."

"Certainly, we ought to be able to trust our court system in a proceeding when everyone can be represented and you have a judge there for your rights," said Beshear. "Certainly, that ought to be at least an option that we look at."

Beshear said he's focusing on what he can do - focus on school safety.

He said he's tried to build on the limited school entrance initiative. He also supports funding school resource officers.

“I supported legislation on SROs in all of our schools, even when there is a reasonable debate about how sometimes that makes certain students feel. I just want in this situation for there to be somebody trained to stop it who’s there every day,” said Beshear.