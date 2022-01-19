Governor Beshear vetoes House Bill 2, the House redistricting plan

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear vetoed House Bill2, the House redistricting plan.

The Governor stated the reason for the veto is because "it is an unconstitutional political gerrymander that prevents some communities from having their voices heard in Frankfort."

Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed the Kentucky House redistricting map and the Kentucky Congressional map.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/l05dIr9aG7 — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) January 19, 2022

House Speaker David Osborne issued a statement following the Governor's veto: