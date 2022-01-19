Governor Beshear vetoes House Bill 2, the House redistricting plan

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear vetoed House Bill2, the House redistricting plan.
The Governor stated the reason for the veto is because "it is an unconstitutional political gerrymander that prevents some communities from having their voices heard in Frankfort."
Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed the Kentucky House redistricting map and the Kentucky Congressional map.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/l05dIr9aG7
— Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) January 19, 2022
House Speaker David Osborne issued a statement following the Governor's veto:
“We are disappointed that the Governor has chosen to again veto lawfully enacted legislation.
He is wrong on the facts, wrong on the law, and he knows it. This proposal meets all legal considerations. It splits no precincts, divides the fewest number of counties possible, and preserves communities of interest. As a result of carefully and intentionally following the guidelines, it even has the added benefit of significantly increasing minority representation. By issuing this veto, the Governor is showing that at best he is poorly informed, and at worst it is blatant political posturing. We will use our legislative authority to override this veto.”