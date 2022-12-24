Governor Beshears tells Kentuckians to "Stay Home, Stay Safe" as severe cold persists

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — "Stay home, stay safe, stay alive."

Those were the opening words from Governor Andy Beshear as he addressed the state Saturday morning.

As the freezing cold remains across the Commonwealth, Beshear reiterated that it is not safe to travel until it starts to get warmer.

A wind chill advisory is in effect through at least early Saturday afternoon.

"We are urging Kentuckians to stay home to ensure their safety and to help our first responders and roads crews so they can do their work," Beshear said.

"If you're planning on seeing some family that are close but may be a bit of a drive away, Christmas Day is going to be better than Christmas Eve."

Beshear emphasized the dangers of frost bite with the current wind chill before discussing road conditions, particularly where multiple car crashes have been seen.

The governor made note of multiple major crashes on I-71 in Gallatin County.

Three major accidents have been reported since the winter storm came in, all of them separate incidents, according to Beshear.

There is a traffic log jam on I-71 near mile marker 63, which has transportation leaders rerouting cars to the southbound lane of I-71 to exit 62 toward Glencoe.

While work is being done to clear that area, Beshear announces a reduced speed of 45 mph in that area of I-71 as crews work to clear traffic and salt treat the interstate.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray also spoke on road conditions, stating clearing the interstates are a top priority.

He says it's easier for plows to work on the interstate as opposed to surface streets because there's more room to maneuver and better access in general.

Gray also pointed out that I-71 will be closed started at exit 55 (KY 1039-KY 465) while the current traffic backup is being addressed.

He's hopeful daylight and sunlight will improve his team's ability to treat the roads.

"If travel is unavoidable, then expect to be delayed. Possibly for an extended period," Gray said.

"That's why being prepared for length delays is so important and having an emergency pack in your vehicle with water, food, flashlight, batteries and blankets for keeping as warm as possible."

Governor Beshear also touched on power outages, reporting there have been more than 43,000 power outages statewide since the start of the winter storm.

Kentuckians are advised to turn their thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting while also turning off all unnecessary lights in the house as energy officials work through the demand for power.

Companies like Kentucky Utilities began doing temporary, intentional power outages Friday night, shutting off power in homes for 20-30 minutes sporadically to stop extended power outages elsewhere.

Beshear ended his address by saying there will not be another live update on Sunday (Christmas Day) unless necessary but will send information through social media as it is seen fit.