Grab your towels and swimsuits as Lexington pools are opening soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington city pools are getting ready to open before the end of the month.

"It's time to dive on in, the water's fine," said Mayor Linda Gorton.

Castlewood, Southland, Tates Creek and Woodland will open on Saturday, May 28. Shillito and Douglass will open on Saturday, June 4.

"We've been hiring and training lifeguards, pool attendants, and concession workers to get our pools open," said Monica Conrad, the Director of Parks & Recreation.

The quality of the facilities is climbing because of funds from the American Rescue Plan. Councilmember Amanda Mays Bledsoe says this has helped improve diving boards and even future enhancements. That also includes a popular attraction at Woodland Park, which the city says will have a different feature.

"Pirate ship had a good 25-year run at Woodland Park," Conrad said. "But we know we want it to be very interactive for folks of all ages."

City leaders say they're also in a better position in terms of lifeguards. Last year, it was harder to find them because there were fewer certification opportunities due to the pandemic.

"Oh yes, we have more than we had at the start of last year," said a leader for the parks department.

Leaders say they have 70 certified lifeguards now. They're training another 50 soon and they're always looking for more.

To apply to be a lifeguard, click here.