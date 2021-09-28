Grand jury dismisses all charges against six UK football players after March fight

A grand jury has dismissed all burglary charges against six UK football players — RJ Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale, and Joel Williams — who were originally cited in late August, according to a UK spokesperson.

The grand jury has also dismissed a wanton endangerment charge that had been filed against Tisdale.

The legal matter had kept the players away from the program since fall camp.

Monday night, LEX 18 was told the six UK football players accused of burglary are now allowed back at practice.

I was told they are *allowed back at practice. @BBNTonight https://t.co/xRVvQiX4LK — Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) September 28, 2021

The players appeared in Fayette County District Court alongside their attorneys and family members on August 25. Attorneys for Adams, McClain, Phillips, Sanders IV, Tisdale, and Williams waived a preliminary hearing and the case moved to a grand jury.

Each of the six players were initially charged with burglary. Tisdale also faced a charge of wanton endangerment. According to a criminal complaint filed in Fayette District Court, the crime happened on March 7, 2021, at a residence on Forest Park Drive in Lexington.

The complaint states that the group got into an altercation with people living in the home after being asked to leave a party. The complainants said that Tisdale pulled a handgun during the altercation and pointed it at a person who lived in the home. Student conduct records showed alcohol and racial slurs “played a significant role” in the altercation.