Grand jury indicts man for murder of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley

(LEX 18) — 45-year-old Steven Sheangshang has been indicted for the murder of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.

Sheangshang allegedly shot and killed Deputy Conley during a traffic stop on I-75 in May.

The grand jury indicted Sheangshang on one count of Murder of a Police Officer (Capital Offense), one count of Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun (Class C Felony) one count of Robbery, First Degree (Class B Felony), two counts of Wanton Endangerment, First Degree (Class D Felony), and one count of Persistent Felony Offender, First Degree (Class A Felony).

Deputy Conley is the first fallen officer with the Scott County Sheriff's Department. In Scott County as a whole, the Georgetown Police Department has lost three in the line of duty.