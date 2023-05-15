Grant County deputies in standoff with armed suspect inside a home on Corinth Road

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — A standoff with an armed suspect inside a home in Grant County currently has a portion of Corinth Road closed, investigator said.

Colonel Cummins with the Grant County Sheriff's Office said the call came in for shots fired at a home on Corinth Road around 4 a.m. Monday.

Deputies haven't provided a clear timeline but they did say everyone is now out of the home, except for the suspected shooter.

Cummins did not say how many people were in the home at the time of the shooting but he did say that no one was injured and the suspect's wife was safely released from the home.

The standoff is still ongoing.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid a portion of Corinth Road.

They said the roadway between Crooked Creed Road and KY 36 is still closed.

It is unclear when it will reopen.

A neighbor who lives on the 5600 block of Corinth Road told WCPO that her son heard multiple gunshots. She also said that another one of her neighbors told her that "it sounded like WW3 broke out."

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.