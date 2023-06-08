Greg Elkins sworn into Kentucky Senate after winning special election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sen. Greg Elkins, who won a special election in May, was sworn into the Kentucky Senate on Thursday.

Elkins, who will serve as the senator for district 28, fills the seat formerly held by Ralph Alvarado, who took a job in Tennessee earlier this year.

He represents a diverse district which is made up of part of Fayette County and Clark, Montgomery, Bath and Menifee counties.

Elkins believes he is well suited to represent the urban, suburban, and rural communities he serves. He says that he grew up in a rural community, currently lives in Clark County, and has an office in Fayette County.

"It's a very diverse district in that you have two of the most rural counties in Kentucky and then one of the most populated counties in Kentucky and counties in between," said Elkins. "So yeah, I feel that I will be able to represent their wants and needs very well."

When asked what he believes are the most pressing issues for Kentucky, Elkins replied that it varies based on different communities.

"As I was out door-knocking in the campaign, I learned that in the district, it's very different," said Elkins. "In one part of the district, it's education. That seems to be the biggest issue, the biggest concern. And then, maybe in Fayette County, it is crime. It seems to be the drug epidemic for Clark and Montgomery Counties. So, it varies over the district - what the biggest issues are. But I do understand that education, crime, and drug epidemic are some of the biggest issues."

Elkins will be a member of the Interim Joint Committees on Health Services, Families and Children, State Government and Local Government.

