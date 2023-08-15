Ground-breaking held for Town Branch Park, construction to begin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Town Branch Park officially broke ground Tuesday to begin construction on a new 10-acre park in downtown Lexington.

Town Branch Park is a highly programmed green space adjacent to the new Central Bank Center and Rupp Arena. It will serve as a trailhead for the downtown trail system, including connections to Town Branch Trail and Legacy Trail.

The public park will include a large permanent stage and performance lawn, children’s play areas, water features, dog park, art installations as well as an actual emergence of Town Branch flowing through the space.

The 10-acre public park was funded through private donations.

“This is a great day in downtown Lexington,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Town Branch Park will be a place of community celebration; a place to bring your children and your visitors; a place to enjoy a brisk walk or an evening stroll. Thank you to the many people who have made this possible and especially to Ann Bakhaus, who has led this effort with determination and grace.”

Construction is anticipated to be completed in summer 2025.