Growing list of Kentucky school districts closing or using NTI days due to illness

Posted at 2:29 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 14:31:07-04

(LEX 18) — At least 14 Kentucky school districts have announced closures due to illnesses among staff and students.

Paris City Schools will be closed tomorrow and return on Monday. Clark County Schools will be closed tomorrow and will use Monday as an NTI day and classes will be out on Tuesday for Election Day. Students will return to classrooms on Wednesday.

Starting Thursday afternoon, KSBA has been keeping track of the school districts that have closed due to illness.

