Gun reportedly found in student's backpack at Bryan Station High School, principal confirms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The principal at Bryan Station High School, Eric Hale, released a statement confirming that a firearm was found in a student's backpack at the school on Tuesday.

According to the release, the gun was detected by the metal detectors at the school and the Fayette County Public Schools Police Department, along with the Bryan Station administrative responded.

The high school was placed in alert for a short period of time during the investigation, the release read.

The "appropriate disciplinary actions are being taken," the principal reported.

"This is an excellent opportunity for all of us to remind our students that situations like this are extremely serious," Hale said. "Students and parents should both understand that bringing a weapon onto school property is a felony under state law."

Hale reminded students and families that additional information can be reported through the STOP Tipline on the high school's website.