Habitat for Humanity completes 17th build in Jessamine County

Posted at 4:36 PM, May 25, 2022
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was a celebration for Habitat for Humanity in Jessamine County on Wednesday. They completed their 17th build.

The home is for a single mother of six, Alonda Shipley. Habitat for Humanity says they couldn't have picked a more deserving woman.

She's been a positive influence on others in her life, giving back to students through "Black Achievers" and helping those in the recovery community through her work with Revive Life House.

"We're thankful for today for just having this house," said Shipley. "We started about a year ago just building, and it was an amazing experience for my children and as well as me, and just getting the opportunity to learn different things like building a home."

Countless community members and organizations have chipped in to help build Shipley's home.

