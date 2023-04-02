Habitat for Humanity dedicates new townhome to single mother

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington mother is one step closer to being a homeowner after struggling with homelessness, and it's all thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

"I just plan on having big parties and cooking big menus," said Lakelli Hamilton from inside her new townhome.

She said the road to get here wasn't an easy one.

"I would have never thought that my path would have brought me here," she said.

That path started back in 2022 when her 3-bedroom townhome was just a plot of land.

After battling homelessness and losing custody of her kids as a result, she partnered with Habitat for Humanity to become one of the five families to receive a townhome on Perry Street.

Saturday, Hamilton's home was officially dedicated to her, but Lexington's Habitat CEO Darryl Neher said it's not just about building homes, it's about building hope.

"This really is the starting point for our families to enter into a safe and affordable place to live," said Neher.

Hamilton's home, like the others, is designed specifically to meet her needs. One big game changer is the laundry room.

"I'll have my own in-house laundromat so I don't have to wait, and we will always have fresh, clean clothes," she said.

Another game changer, she said, is being able to open more doors for her kids.

"It's a whole new thing for me and my family. We're just excited," she said.