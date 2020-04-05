Hagans declares for NBA Draft

Kentucky men’s basketball sophomore guard Ashton Hagans announced Sunday he will enter his name in the 2020 NBA Draft and plans to forego his remaining collegiate eligibility.

Always a Wildcat. #BBN thank you for everything these last two seasons. 💙 pic.twitter.com/zsbtYYgzQX — ashton hagans (@H23Ash) April 5, 2020

The 6-foot-3 Kentucky guard was the consummate point guard in his sophomore season, doing a little bit of everything to affect the game. He averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game while grabbing the leadership reins of a talented but young team.

“Ashton is ready for this,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “From where he was when he got here two seasons ago to where he is now isn’t even close. He’s a completely different player and he’s built his skills and his confidence to take that next step.

“We know what Ashton can do to change the game defensively and how much better he got offensively, but what’s going to separate him is his competitiveness. That kid is a winner. His competitive spirit drives him and is why I love him. If I’m going to battle, I’m taking Ashton.

“I wish we could have had the opportunity to chase his goals of a championship this season but I’m so proud of who Ashton has become. I’m happy for him and his family and will be behind them the entire way.”

Hagans’ decision ends a spectacular two-year career at UK that saw him evolve from a defensive menace to one of the best point guards in the country in his second year.

