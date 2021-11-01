Halloween fundraiser for Jaime Morales

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Georgetown on Sunday night, former Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Jaime Morales welcomed family and friends to a Halloween party he hopes will help in achieving one of his goals.

Morales was left paralyzed in 2018 after he was shot in the back by a fellow police officer. They were responding at the time to a report of a suspected serial bank robber parked at a rest stop of I-75.

He's since launched a lawsuit against the city of Georgetown.

He's also trying to juggle plans to build a home that's accessible for his wheelchair.

The party at a billiards club tonight was to raise money to help his quest to build that home.

"The cool thing is, now that it's been a little bit since my injury, I'm actually able to come out to this event and meet the people that are trying to support me. Back when the initial fundraisers and stuff happened because of my accident, I couldn't meet anybody. I couldn't be at any of the events, so I'm just glad to be here," said Morales.

Morales also told us he's trying to pursue a goal of competing in the Paralympics.