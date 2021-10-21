Halloween fundraiser to benefit paralyzed Scott County deputy

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Halloween fundraiser will raise money for a former Scott County sheriff's deputy left paralyzed from a friendly-fire shooting more than three years ago.

On Sept. 11, 2018, Jaime Morales was shot in the back by a police officer as a joint team of police and deputies responded to a report of a suspected serial bank robber parked at a Scott County rest stop off Interstate 75.

The fundraiser will take place Sunday, October 31 from 2:00-10:00 p.m. at Kaizen Billiards Club. There will be food, live music, and other events including a costume contest, a pool tournament, trunk or treat, a car show, and a silent auction.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Morales. Back in September, he told us he's trying to get an accessible home, manage an ongoing lawsuit with the city, and deal with persistent physical pain.

"I just feel like I have a lot of pressure, weight on my shoulders, I need to get some off," Morales said.