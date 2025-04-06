'Hands Off' protesters raise their voices in Frankfort, nationwide protest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentuckians took their voices to the streets of Frankfort Saturday morning as they marched to the capitol protesting against government downsizing, the economy, and human rights in a nationally held 'Hands Off' rally.

Saturday's protest was one of 1,400 across the U.S. put together by a pro-democracy movement. The rally is in response to what they call a "hostile takeover" and attack on American rights and freedoms. Calling out President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Despite the rain, dozens of 'Hands Off' protestors marched around Capitol Avenue in Frankfort, giving speeches and chanting, "This is what democracy looks like."

"I believe that when the politicians see this many people on such a terrible day, these are votes. These aren't only democrats here. There are independents here and there are republicans that have a lot of the same concerns that we do," said Glenn Lupton, a Somerset resident.

Two more 'Hands Off' protests occurred in Kentucky: one in Lexington and one in Louisville.