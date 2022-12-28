Handyman delivers holiday miracle for winter storm victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many people are still without water and struggling to find help.

Gloria Weathers reached out to LEX 18 saying she's been out of water for days and hasn't been able to get help from her neighborhood's maintenance.

"It's nothing. It's like no source of no water nowhere," explained Weathers.

After three days and what she described as little response from maintenance at the Suburban Pointe Mobile Home Park, she's still without water and struggling to get by.

"My brother is up the street — I was up there, and he was able to fill my jugs. I just was able to wash dishes from Christmas and not only that I have COPD and I need my humidifier. I need water," said Weathers.

After LEX 18 reached out to Suburban Pointe, a plumber finally came out and told Weathers her pipes were frozen and since she owned her trailer, she was responsible for the repairs.

"I can't afford that, but I'll figure something out. God always makes a way."

It seems God works fast.

As we were filming, handyman Mario Lopez drove by and offered to help Weathers at a reduced cost.

He said helping people like Gloria is his passion.

"I like it. Because people are not rich and have a little bit of money. It's not too much. 40 or 50 dollars for fixes," Lopez said.

Ever since the snow started falling on Christmas Eve, he's been around the neighborhood non-stop helping low-income families fix their pipes for little to no charge.

"This is my life. I have no ambition for money," Lopez said.

Lopez was able to restore Weathers' water and only charged her 30 dollars.