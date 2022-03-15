'Happy for our children': FCPS parents react to mask-optional policy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thousands of Fayette County Public School students will wake up Tuesday morning with the option of entering their classrooms without a mask.

"I'm happy for our children," said Christina Conley, a parent in Fayette County.

LEX 18 spoke with parents in light of Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins' decision to implement a mask-optional policy.

"My second grader's jaw hit the floor," said Matthiew Vied, a parent of two young children. "Her eyes bugged out."

Vied, who has long advocated for a mask-optional policy, said his kids will no longer wear masks in school.

"They were excited," he said. "They were surprised by it because this is all they've known."

Vied also expressed support for the district's new initiative called, "Either way, it's OK," which is intended to remind students and staff "that each person's comfort level and risk factors are unique to them, and we should treat each other with kindness."

"I think it's a great message because there are going to be families, and there are going to be students that don't have the same level of comfort," Vied said. "And those students all can choose to wear masks."

One parent told LEX 18 that he will defer to the school district and health officials.

"I trust the powers that be to make decisions that are best for the public safety," said Bentley Enlow. "And I feel like that's what they've done with this move."

Vied said while he appreciates the school district's message about inclusivity regarding mask choices, he has his own message.

"There's no going back," Vied said. "Dr. Liggins and Fayette County Public Schools, they need to put their color-coded map in a drawer and never open that drawer again."