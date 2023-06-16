Hardin County woman wins lottery jackpot hours after game is released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Hardin County woman—who wishes to remain anonymous—won a $135,627.91 jackpot from an online Kentucky Lottery game that had launched that afternoon.

She decided to wager $5 on Wild Life Clusters Jackpot, a brand-new Instant Play game with a progressive jackpot that launched earlier that day Monday.

“It’s been a tough year…it couldn’t haven’t come at a better time,” the woman told lottery officials of her win. She noted that a family member had been in the ICU and she had been working two jobs to get back on track financially.

“I know it sounds crazy, but something told me that a miracle was going to happen. And it did,” the woman said, wiping tears from her eyes. “It’s just what I needed and is a fresh start for our family.”

She received a check for $96,973.95.

The family member who had previously been in the ICU now lives with the woman and her family. She says the winnings will help them look for a new house. She also plans to buy a new car for the family.