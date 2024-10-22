Harrodsburg firefighter falls through staircase while battling overnight house fire, officials report

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Harrodsburg firefighter fell through a staircase while battling a house fire overnight Tuesday on Beaumont Avenue in Mercer County.

According to Mercer County Emergency Management, fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire just before 3:00 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, they discovered the fire was upstairs in the two-story home.

Officials say that "a Harrodsburg firefighter declared a May Day after falling through the stairwell to the second floor, falling to the basement stairwell, going down the steps, and landing in the basement."

Reportedly, there were no fire conditions in the basement, and the firefighter was able to escape.

MCEM says the house was unoccupied, and the fire was put out just after 4:00 a.m.