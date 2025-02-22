Harrodsburg podcast shares the stories of first responders

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Inside a home in Mercer County, a Harrodsburg man has started a podcast entirely focused on highlighting the stories of first responders across the country.

When there's an emergency, who do you call? First responders. Your local police, firefighters and EMS. Men and women who put their lives on the line everyday for you.

Rico Lopez is the host of the 81-58: Stories of Sacrifice. All edited from the corner of his home. He conducts two to three interviews on the weekends to prepare content for the weeks to come.

"Stories of Sacrifice is about our first responders and the traumas they go through and the sacrifices they give through our community and the things they go through," explains Lopez.

Lopez and his fiancee, BriAnn Shipley, started the podcast back in January. Already nine episodes deep, they release a new one every Wednesday.

This podcast holds a deeper meaning to Lopez after his cousin, William Henry "Bill" Butler Jr., who's badge number was 81-58, died in the line of duty on June 27, 2024.

"It all started with the loss of my cousin. He was a 20-year veteran. Did three tours over seas and he came back to law enforcement. And his first year back in law enforcement he was killed in the line of duty," Lopez details.

Lopez admits this podcast has helped him grieve Butler's death and the positive and loving person he always was.

In honor of Butlet, Lopez now shares the incredible stories of other first responders across the country.

"I've learned quite a bit about, you know, actually quite more about first responders and the things that they go through. We've kind of stumbled on the mental health aspect of it," said Lopez. "Which has become a very big issue. The statistic are very high for first responder suicide and that's what we really want to focus on."

Topics of conversation range from a day in the life, to hardships they face and even speaking with family members. "It's kind of like an outlet for them to get it out there and let the world know, you know, so that people can hear. Because I don't think a lot of people can hear because a lot of the time I think they suffer in silence."

Lopez encourages people, especially first responders, to listen to and use the podcast as an outlet.

Lopez and his fiancee are in the process of starting a foundation to give first responders scholarships, help widowers and military veterans, and offer a second chance to juveniles who want to get back on the right path.

The 10th episode of the 81-58: Stories of Sacrifice will air on Wednesday, February 26. You can watch it on their website, YouTube channel or Apple Podcasts.

If you are a first responder or have a first responders story you want to share, you can schedule an interview on their website: 81-58: Stories of Sacrifice.