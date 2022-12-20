'Hate building across the country took a toll on him': State senator announces passing of transgender son

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Today, Kentucky State Senator Karen Berg announced her son's passing in a statement.

Statement from Sen. @karenforky on the passing of her son, Henry: pic.twitter.com/0zuhYEseXz — KY Senate Democrats (@KYSenateDems) December 20, 2022

She says her son, Henry, died last Friday morning by suicide. Berg says that Henry was a "beloved son, brother, nephew, dog parent and friend."

Berg represents District 26 and won reelection this past November.

She says her son recently received a promotion working for the Human Rights Campaign. "He was doing the work that was important to him — to make the world a more accepting place," she says.

Berg says she gave her "whole heart" trying to protect her transgender son.

She ends her statement with one ask: to "practice tolerance and grace" and "work on loving your neighbor."

The statement includes a reference to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline which can be reached by calling 988.