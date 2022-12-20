Watch Now
'Hate building across the country took a toll on him': State senator announces passing of transgender son

John Schickel, Karen Berg, Morgan McGarvey
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Kentucky Senator John Schickel, from left, and Senator Karen Berg speak with Senator Morgan McGarvey on the floor of the Senate Chamber at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 5:19 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 17:28:28-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Today, Kentucky State Senator Karen Berg announced her son's passing in a statement.

She says her son, Henry, died last Friday morning by suicide. Berg says that Henry was a "beloved son, brother, nephew, dog parent and friend."

Berg represents District 26 and won reelection this past November.

She says her son recently received a promotion working for the Human Rights Campaign. "He was doing the work that was important to him — to make the world a more accepting place," she says.

Berg says she gave her "whole heart" trying to protect her transgender son.

She ends her statement with one ask: to "practice tolerance and grace" and "work on loving your neighbor."

The statement includes a reference to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline which can be reached by calling 988.

