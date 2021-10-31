Haunted house opens in honor of man killed in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Spooky season has begun in Lexington, but one haunted house has a deeper meaning.

It's in honor of Ty Abner, who was killed earlier this week. Ty started putting together this haunted house about a month ago. His friends and family say this is how he would want to be remembered.

"Ty looked at everything with a child's eyes," said James Coots, a friend and neighbor. "He enjoyed the childhood wonderment of everything and loved the camaraderie and loved having his friends over to go through the haunted house."

Coots says there is a witches' room, a pirate room, a clown room, a haunted mansion, and a ghost room. Ty made this haunted house out of the family's garage.

"Ty was a man of the people," he said. "He would go person to person and make sure everyone felt comfortable and everyone felt loved and welcomed."

Ty loved Halloween and worked tirelessly to have this finished project done in time for this weekend. Even though he isn't physically here for it, Coots says this turnout goes to show the heart-felt impact he had on those he loved.

"Ty would be amazed with this," Coots said. "With the coverage with everyone talking, the donations we've received so far to the humane society, he would be absolutely amazed."

While the haunted house is free, visitors are encouraged to donate to the humane society. In 2019, Coots says Ty helped raise $400.

"He loved animals so much," he said. "That was a passion of his and something he championed as far as his charity work went."

Ty's spirit remains strong. This turnout means more than just a visit to this spooktacular haunted house.

"He meant a lot to a lot of people," Coots says. "He was one of the most incredible people a lot of us has ever met and that's evident tonight."

The "Spooktacular Haunted House" will be on October 30 and 31 from 7:30-10:00 p.m. at 740 Nickwood Trail in Lexington. The event is free and open to the public.