Have old electronics, glass, or furniture? Lex Rage can use them!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Do you ever feel like breaking something can release a lot of anger and frustration?

It can be like a form of therapy if done in a safe environment and with safety precautions.

Lex Rage offers people the opportunity to come in and break items as a way to release that anger and tension. In order to keep that service, they could use some donations of various items. They can use small furniture, electronics, and even bottles.

"I myself actually used to be a very angry individual, but also at the same time too, I realized how many people are affected by everyday life," said Samantha George, one of the co-founders.

George says there are groups that visit as a way to team build or to release anger and frustration together. She says it's a chance for couples to come in, and even for parents to release some stress.

They're not in a dire situation, but there's some fear a current supply could run even lower than it already is. George has a truck filled with items, which was full two weeks ago. She says what's currently in there could only last a week and a half.

They'll come pick up items that maybe you want to discard. If it's sitting on your curb or in a corner and you don't know what to do with it, George encourages you to reach out and see if they could use it. If you have questions or have anything to donate, you can learn more by clicking here.

