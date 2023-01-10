Hay fever: Farmers still fighting inflation in the new year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Farmers are still feeling a strong squeeze of inflation and going into 2023 and they aren't sure when it will let up.

Owner of Hymer Feed Company John Hymer said the hay itself isn't causing the problem.

It's the process it takes to get it to Lexington.

"We've seen almost a double in fertilizer products in previous years and then of course the diesel going up two and three dollars than what we saw in 2020," said Hymer.

Hymer also uses propane to fuel some of his equipment, which along with fertilizer saw skyrocketing prices in 2022.

To keep up with inflation, Hymer had to start charging about 16 percent more for his hay.

"We used to charge 10 dollars a bale. Now we are selling it for 16 dollars a bale," said Hymer.

Most of the hay produced goes towards horse feed. Hymer said the price increase here results in an increase in horse care.

"When that price increases it ultimately cuts into their bottom and they start charging more for boarding or ultimately getting out altogether," he explained.

With experts predicting a bumpy economy in 2023, Hymer isn't sure when we'll see an end to the hay fever.

"I don't think it's going to increase much more. But I am also not seeing a decrease in the future," said Hymer.