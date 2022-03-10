HB 136: A bill to legalize medical marijuana passes out of committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — House Bill 136, aimed to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, passed out of the House Judiciary Committee in a 15-1 vote.

Rep. Jason Nemes, the bill’s main sponsor, says marijuana is already being used here in Kentucky. He says this bill allows people who need medical marijuana to get “clean product” from a safe spot, not from drug dealers.

Supporters think this bill has a good shot at becoming law. They believe Kentucky could actually legalize medical marijuana.

Up next for HB 136 is the full House.